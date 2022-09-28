Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.33. 116,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

