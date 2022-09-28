Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 4,410 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,052. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.25 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

