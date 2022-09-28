Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,154,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.