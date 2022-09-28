Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of BG stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

