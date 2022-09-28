Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given New GBX 2,190 Price Target at Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,142 ($25.88) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,929.50.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 138,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,040. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

