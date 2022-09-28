Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.81

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Articles

