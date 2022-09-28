BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading 0.8% Higher

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

About BW LPG

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.1736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

(Get Rating)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.