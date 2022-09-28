Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $65,218,514 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

