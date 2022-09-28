Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $166.97. 1,475,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,196,394. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

