Cake Monster (MONSTA) Price Tops $0.0021

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Cake Monster coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cake Monster has a market cap of $13.31 million and $19,431.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cake Monster Coin Profile

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,264,705,856 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.

Cake Monster Coin Trading

