Cake Monster Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.89 Million (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $19,431.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cake Monster coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.
Cake Monster Coin Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,266,114,433 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cake Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cake Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.