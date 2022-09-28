Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLNFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNFF. Desjardins lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

