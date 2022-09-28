Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,229,428,947 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

