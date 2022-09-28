Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 206.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

CPT stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $117.04 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 190.5% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

