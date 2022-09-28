Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,273 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $9,045,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 164.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ABTX traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.14%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

