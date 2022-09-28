Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,816 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,925. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

