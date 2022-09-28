Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 574 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,931,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of IART traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 10,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,900. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

