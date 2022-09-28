Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 901 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 94,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

