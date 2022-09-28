Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cambium Networks worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 1,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,135. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

