Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 15,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.