Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $18.31 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $234,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CCI traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,976. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

