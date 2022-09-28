Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. 13,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,218. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.