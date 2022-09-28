Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $124.16. 772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,931. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.72 and a 12-month high of $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

