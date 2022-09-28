Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.