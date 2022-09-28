Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$149.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.38.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$149.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.