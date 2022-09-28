Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$108.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$93.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.12. The company has a market cap of C$87.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.40 and a one year high of C$106.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

