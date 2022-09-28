Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$108.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.
CP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.13.
Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.6 %
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$93.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.12. The company has a market cap of C$87.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.40 and a one year high of C$106.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
