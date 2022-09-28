Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.8 %

CRL traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $187.61. 12,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

