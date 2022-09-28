Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 103,500 Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Up 0.1 %

Gores Holdings VIII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 3,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

