Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Relx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,798.00.

Relx stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

