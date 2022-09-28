Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 154,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,933. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

