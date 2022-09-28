Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

VTI stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.78. 269,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $205.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $180.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

