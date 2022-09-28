Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 984 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

