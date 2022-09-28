Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 49.00%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

