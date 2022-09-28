Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Up 191.9% in September

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,360,000 shares, an increase of 191.9% from the August 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 505,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,710. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

