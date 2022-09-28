Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 86,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.