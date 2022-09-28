Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OneMain by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after acquiring an additional 297,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $60.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

