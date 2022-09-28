Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 937 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.