Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,328 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 115.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 137.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Matson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Matson by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $2,392,305. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

