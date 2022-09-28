Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

