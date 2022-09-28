Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,238,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

