Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.