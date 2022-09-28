Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 134.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 126,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $713.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.