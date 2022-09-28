Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,261,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

