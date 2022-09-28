Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

MLI opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

