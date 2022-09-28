Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

