Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $40.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

