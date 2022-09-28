Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medifast by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Medifast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Down 0.3 %

Medifast stock opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.68. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.