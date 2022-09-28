Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $525.58 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.47 and its 200 day moving average is $586.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

