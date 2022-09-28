Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

