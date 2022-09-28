Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $207,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.2 %

VSTO stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

